Mishawaka reflects on extra inning win over Northridge

Mishawaka Cavemen talk about their extra inning win over Northridge on Monday night.
By Matt Loch
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a good thing that the Mishawaka baseball team has the day off, because some of the players and coaches didn’t get home until midnight, but it’s easier to wake up after a long game like that when you’re on the winning side.

The Cavemen knocked off Northridge, 7-6 in 11 innings at Four Winds Field on Monday night, in an NLC showdown.

It was a big win for Mishawaka, who was looking for their signature win as they head into the postseason. The team reflected on the final play of last night’s 11 inning thriller and the on-field celebration.

“Bases were loaded...no outs...I knew I had to swing,” said AJ Budd, who drove in the winning run. “First pitch, middle half of the plate. I swung and it went far, so...”

“I was on third base, so I ended up I ran back to the base to tag up,” added Matt Pelletier, who scored the winning run. “He ended up dropping it, so I got to kind of celebrate on the way home, which was really cool. And then just the fireworks I did not expect those to go off, so it felt like a pro game kinda. It was a good experience for high school.”

“We were definitely tired after,” admitted Cooper Pritchett. “We’re almost glad we didn’t play today so we can just kind of relax for a day, kind of digest what happened but it was a good feeling, though.”

Mishawaka wraps up play in the Northern Lakes Conference on Wednesday night when they visit Warsaw.

