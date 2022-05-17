Advertisement

Mishawaka outlasts Northridge in NLC thriller

Northridge visits Mishawaka at Four Wind Field in South Bend, in NLC baseball action.
By Matt Loch
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another great night for baseball, as a couple of Northern Lakes Conference teams got a chance to freshen things up as the regular season winds down. Mishawaka knocked off Northridge, 7-6 in an 11 inning thriller at Four Winds Field.

The Cavemen led 2-1 in the fourth, but that changed really quick. Jethro Hochstetler with two runners on hit a triple to the right-center field wall. Two runs scored, and Northridge took a 3-2 lead.

The next batter was McClain Miller who laid down a squeeze bunt to score another runner, despite getting thrown out a first. Raiders led 4-2.

Mishawaka tied the game at 4 in the 5th inning, but they would need 11 innings to determine a winner. AJ Budd hit a walk-off RBI single to give Mishawaka the win.

