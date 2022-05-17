Advertisement

Mayor Muhammad speaks on McGinnis cold case

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad gave an update regarding the Eric McGinnis case on Tuesday.

Muhammad said justice was easily covered up. He went on to call out prosecutors on the case. Muhammad claimed they didn’t pursue and investigate this case and turned the other cheek and should be held accountable for misconduct.

For more than 30 years, the death of Benton Harbor teen Eric McGinnis had been a mystery.

McGinnis’ death was initially ruled an accidental drowning.

But then in October 2021, that changed when the case reopened.

A witness reportedly came forward with information that family members believe had been withheld by the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety for decades.

Prior to McGinnis death, he reportedly interacted and went clubbing with a girl.

He was then reportedly chased and hit in the head by white men before ending up in the water.

His death has since been ruled a homicide.

Last month, the Attorney General named a subject who they believed caused the death.

