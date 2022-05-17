Advertisement

Man arrested after weekend shooting in South Bend

An arrest has been made.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting in South Bend.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of S. Michigan Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted a short time later traveling at a high rate of speed near Sample and Chapin Streets. Officers then initiated a traffic stop and detained one person.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Hector Estrada, Jr. He was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

On Monday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Estrada with Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.

The shooting remains under investigation.

