Local developer eyes multi-housing unit at Portage Manor

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A developer of workforce housing has been given two months to figure out if such a project would work on the campus of Portage Manor.

The Grand Rapids based company called Magnus Capital Partners is interested in an 18-acre parcel that would lie to the north of Portage Manor.

The housing the company has developed in Michigan features multi-story, multi-family units with amenities like dog parks, in-house cafes, game rooms, and fitness studios.

The Portage Manor campus is about 100 acres in size. Suddenly there is a lot of interest in developing the site. First and foremost, to build a new Portage Manor that would allow the county to continue to house indigent residents with mental and physical disabilities.

Other contemplated uses range from supporting roads to recreation.

“We have a proposed county highway garage improvement there, in addition to the, which is my big role, is working on something where bike, and walking, and frisbee golf, or possible 4-H things. So, there’s a lot of possibilities that we can do out there,” St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter told 16 News Now.

Magnus will also be looking to the City of South Bend for financial incentives as well as zoning changes needed for the project.

The land in question is owned by the county but lies in the city limits.

