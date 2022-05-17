Advertisement

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The judge says there’s “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/17/2022 2:20:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
