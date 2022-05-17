Former caregiver sentenced to community corrections, probation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Roughly a month following the jury trial, Ashley Humphrey will soon be out of the Marshall County Jail before serving the rest of his sentence.

That’s after the judge on Tuesday sentenced Humphrey to two years of community corrections plus a year of reporting probation while he finishes an executed 50 days of jail time.

This comes after a jury found Humphrey guilty for strangling and battering Cody Cole, a man with cerebral palsy, when Humphrey was his caregiver.

At the sentencing, Cody Cole, the victim, spoke for several minutes, saying he thought Ashley “was gonna be the brother I never had” but said the way Humphrey got physical with him “caused me more anxiety than I already have.”

Six people also testified as Humphrey’s character witnesses, including former coworkers and his current boss at a local bar where Humphrey is in charge of security. Some said they’d feel comfortable leaving their own children with Humphrey.

For sentencing, Judge Matthew Sarber factored in Ashley Humphrey’s clean criminal record, his respect for the court process, and believed the situation Cody Cole alleged had a low chance of reoccurring.

However, Sarber said an aggregating factor in sentencing was that Humphrey violated a position of trust.

Ashley Humphrey told the judge on Tuesday that he respects the court’s decision and wants to get back to helping the community.

Based on credit for time served in jail, Humphrey is expected to be released from jail in the next couple weeks and then begin the rest of his sentence.

