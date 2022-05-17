First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Cooler Before Showers Return

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Sunny and remaining cooler. A few clouds will build in later in the day and into the evening. Otherwise, bright with highs in the 60s. High of 67 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds building in with scattered showers possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers are likely to continue through Wednesday under cloudy skies. Low of 52 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will stay in the 60s due to the cloud cover and the light breeze. Heavy rain is not expected, but lighter persistent showers are possible. High of 68 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing early with much of Thursday remaining mostly sunny. Highs will begin to rise as well as humidity. It will be a touch muggy with highs nearing 80 degrees during the afternoon. High of 79 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Friday will be hot and humid with the chance for stronger thunderstorms as a cold front crosses Michiana, likely later in the evening. We are watching Friday as a potential First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for stronger storms in the evening. We will continue to monitor the end of the week. After this time period it looks like highs will drop back into the 60s and 70s for much of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 16th, 2022

Monday’s High: 75

Monday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.