Fairfield High School student dies after drowning in pond

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Community Schools has confirmed the death of one of its students.

In a press release, the school district says sophomore Kadin Schrock accidentally drowned in a private pond on Sunday.

Fairfield High School Principal Jason Grasty said “Kadin was an outstanding young man. He was a three-sport athlete - involved in baseball, football, and wrestling. Kadin also excelled in the classroom. His passing leaves a huge void in our Falcon Family.”

Fairfield Baseball Coach Darin Kauffman said “Kadin was a great teammate on and off the field. He worked hard and loved the game of baseball. He means so much to our program. He’s a true Falcon.”

The school district is providing counseling and support to all its students and staff.

You can read the full press release from Fairfield Community Schools below:

With profound sadness and sorrow, Fairfield Community Schools confirms the loss of one of its students, sophomore Kadin Schrock, on May, 15, 2022, to an accidental drowning in a private pond. “Kadin was a great teammate on and off the field. He worked hard and loved the game of baseball. He means so much to our program. He’s a true Falcon,” shared baseball coach Darin Kauffman. High School Principal, Jason Grasty agreed, echoing that, “Kadin was an outstanding young man. He was a three sport athlete - involved in baseball, football and wrestling. Kadin also excelled in the classroom. His passing leaves a huge void in our Falcon Family.”

Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to Kadin’s family, friends, and a number of students affected by his passing. As our community processes this tragic news and copes with its grief, Fairfield Community Schools will continue to provide counseling and bereavement support services to all of our students and staff. The school community will continue to lift up this family in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

