Defending champ Cejka practices at Harbor Shores

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Later this month, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Golf Championships will tee off at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor for a four day tournament.

Defending champion Alex Cejka was in southwest Michigan on Monday, practicing on the course that he’ll try to defend his title on. He’s a busy man, we right after his practice round, he hopped on a flight to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PGA Championships.

Cejka talked about his first impressions of the course in between holes on the front nine.

“We just played five, six holes,” says Cejka. “It’s really in great shape. It’s trickier than I was expecting I think, especially hte greens. There’s so many severe breaks and plateaus and I know they’re going to hide the pins on the plateaus, behind the bunkers so you’ve got to play pretty smart here. But it’s great. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m interested to see how the rest of the course will play, but It’s playing nice. It’s a little bit soft here, but I think it should dry out for next week and I’m looking forward to it.”

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships are set for May 26-29th in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

