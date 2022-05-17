Advertisement

COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.(Source: Medical Detection Dogs)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You already know dogs can sniff out bombs, drugs, and even trapped earthquake survivors – but a new study suggests they can also sniff out COVID-19.

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.

The dogs correctly identified 92% of positive samples and 91% of negative samples.

Then they moved on to sniffing hundreds of airport passengers, where they correctly identified 98.7% of negative samples.

The dogs only missed three positive cases, but there weren’t enough positive samples among the airport passengers to get an accuracy percentage.

The preliminary study out of Finland was published Monday in the journal BMJ Global Health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
UPDATE: 2 dead after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park; 2 others survive
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Two motorcyclists are dead following a fatal crash in Cass County early Monday morning.
Two dead after fatal crash in Cass County
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide

Latest News

Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo