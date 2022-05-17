Advertisement

Bourbon, by locals, for locals

By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Locals has again teamed up with Indiana Whiskey to create batch number 2.

John Reynolds founded South Bend Locals a few years back to celebrate his new town.

Originally from Texas, the documentary filmmaker wanted a way to highlight the best things that South Bend has to offer.

It could be anything from putting the spotlight on a new restaurant opening to an individual connected to the community to the best art and culture events Michiana has to offer.

“The history of this town being in manufacturing, creating things with your hands, is something that maybe fell out of fashion for a while, but now it’s back with a vengeance. Right? That’s what everyone wants. We want things that are made that are unique, handcrafted, that are personal, that you can see the maker’s hand in it, and South Bend Locals really wants to show off things like that in this community,” said Reynolds.

But Reynolds needed a local partner to create a new highlight of the nightlife: bourbon.

The first batch, a rye whiskey blend, highlighted more of a spice flavor. Batch No. 2 is a wheated bourbon that is sweeter, smoother, and higher proof.

“I would say that it’s important to be proud of where you live. You raise a family in a community; you work in that community, you want to do everything you can to support that community. South Bend Locals was a way that I could do that. This town has continued to reinvent itself, and seeing that reinvention; we just wanted to celebrate that with our bourbon.”

Batch #2 sits 100 proof (or 50% alcohol content), 100% manufactured in South Bend, and is available at local liquor stores and Indiana Whiskey’s tasting room off of Sample Street, just south of downtown.

