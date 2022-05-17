Advertisement

Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
UPDATE: 2 dead after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park; 2 others survive
Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide
Brandon Smith & ShaeLeigh Zeiger were both murdered outside a South Bend bar on December 19th,...
Family honor South Bend couple murdered outside bar with memorial ride
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Weaver, 41, of Milford.
Man killed in Kosciusko County crash

Latest News

Beloved bear euthanized after hit-and-run in California
FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
New White House press secretary recognizes historic moment on first day at the job.
New White House press secretary recognizes historic moment on first day