Two dead after fatal crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two motorcyclists are dead following an early morning crash in Cass County, Michigan.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Rd. in Porter Township on Monday.

The two motorcyclist were identified as Tanner Maddock Hull, 20, and William David Monroe Kunz, 21, both of White Pigeon, Michigan.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Hull and Kunz were driving on their motorcycles about to make a left turn, when they were hit from behind by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old.

Kunz and Hull were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors at this time, and the condition of the driver was not provided.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling 269-445-2481, or simply clicking here.

