Secret Service agent speaks to Elkhart Rotary

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday brought a rare glimpse into the secret life of a Secret Service agent.

Special Agent Jason Chapman spoke at Monday’s meeting of the Elkhart Rotary.

Chapman was already in the neighborhood, having spent the weekend at Notre Dame’s commencement where he protected the president of the Dominican Republic.

Early on in his career, while based in Boston, Chapman protected Lady Bird Johnson for a month on Martha’s Vineyard.

Chapman set foot into the Elkhart Rotary meeting wearing brightly colored POTUS inspired socks.

“Former President Bush was known to have ‘fun socks.’ People would send him fun socks and with his mobility issues, he was in a wheelchair, so you would always see them,” Chapman said.

Chapman said he had George and Barbara Bush’s backs for about five years.

“We spent a lot of time. She would go on walks in the evenings, and then, with her dogs, and it’s just you two. Just the two of us walking, and so she talked to you. She asked about your family. She asked how things were going,” Chapman told the crowd of about 50 Rotarians.

Then there was the time Chapman protected former President Obama on a social trip to the London home of George Clooney. Clooney wanted a group photo of the motorcade, and Obama offered to take it.

“So, I ask you, what do you get when you ask the former leader of the free world to take a picture of your security detail with George Clooney and the British security detail?” Chapman did not want to share the photo with the press, but he showed it to the crowd, and it drew a big laugh. The picture was taken with the camera pointed the wrong way. The result was an extreme close up of the former president’s face.

“Kind of shows you the people we protect, they do have a personality and they do, you know, they’re human,” Chapman said.

Chapman is a Beech Grove native who is now based in Indianapolis and works with the Cyber Fraud Task Force.

