Advertisement

Police looking for theft suspect in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is asking for your help finding the person who reportedly stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from a work vehicle.

It happened back on March 25 in the 900 block of South Mayflower Road.

Video surveillance captured the suspect and police need your help identifying him.

(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

If you recognize this person, or you have any information about this case, contact Michiana Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip. You can call 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP, submit tips at www.p3tips.com/203 or use the button at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
UPDATE: 2 dead after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park; 2 others survive
Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide
Brandon Smith & ShaeLeigh Zeiger were both murdered outside a South Bend bar on December 19th,...
Family honor South Bend couple murdered outside bar with memorial ride
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Weaver, 41, of Milford.
Man killed in Kosciusko County crash

Latest News

Students talked with multiple businesses today at the Elkhart Area Career Center.
Elkhart Area Career Center gives students a leg up in the job market
Tricia Sloma serves chips and salsa to guests at Hacienda for lunch on Monday.
Hacienda joins with Unity Gardens to feed Michiana
Community leaders speak out after violent crime weekend in SB
Elkhart Police increase patrols for 'Click It or Ticket'
Warren Dunes State Park drowning victims identified