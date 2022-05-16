Police looking for theft suspect in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is asking for your help finding the person who reportedly stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from a work vehicle.

It happened back on March 25 in the 900 block of South Mayflower Road.

Video surveillance captured the suspect and police need your help identifying him.

(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

If you recognize this person, or you have any information about this case, contact Michiana Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip. You can call 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP, submit tips at www.p3tips.com/203 or use the button at the top of the page.

