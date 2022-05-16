Advertisement

Officers honored at memorial service in Berrien County

By Alex Almanza
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -- The Fraternal Order of Police Blossomland Lodge 100 held their annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Service.

The service honored 20 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. 17 of them are listed on the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officers’ Monument with the other three being former long-time members of the Berrien County community.

The sheriff’s department says that Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or have been disabled in the line of duty.

“It’s very important that we remember our law enforcement officers in this day and age. Their job is extremely important,” says Deneice Fisher, a retired public safety officer for St. Joseph. “Their families have paid the ultimate sacrifice also because they’ve been without their loved ones for so many years and we just want to make sure we keep the memories of these officers alive and well.”

National Police Week will be observed through May 17.

