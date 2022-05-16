Advertisement

Notre Dame Softball makes NCAA tournament as #2 seed in Evanston Regional

Notre Dame's Brooke Marquez during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April...
Notre Dame's Brooke Marquez during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are Evanston-bound for the NCAA tournament, learning their fate along with the rest of the country on Selection Sunday.

Notre Dame earned a 2-seed with their 39-10 record this season, finishing just one win shy of the Evanston Region’s 1-seed, Northwestern, who finished the year at 40-10.

The Irish will open play in the double-elimination regional on Friday against 3-seed the McNeese Cowgirls. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies round out the regional as the 4-seed.

