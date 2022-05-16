Notre Dame Softball makes NCAA tournament as #2 seed in Evanston Regional

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are Evanston-bound for the NCAA tournament, learning their fate along with the rest of the country on Selection Sunday.

Notre Dame earned a 2-seed with their 39-10 record this season, finishing just one win shy of the Evanston Region’s 1-seed, Northwestern, who finished the year at 40-10.

The Irish will open play in the double-elimination regional on Friday against 3-seed the McNeese Cowgirls. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies round out the regional as the 4-seed.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.