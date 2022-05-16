Notre Dame graduates called upon to be a driving force for good

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony was held early Sunday morning.

Father Theodore “Ted” Hesburgh often spoke of his beloved university as both a lighthouse and a crossroads – the lighthouse standing above as a beacon of the Catholic faith and the crossroads merging diverse cultures, religions, and beliefs through friendship, civility, and love.

On Sunday, the lighthouse and the crossroads were on full display at Notre Dame stadium for the 177th Commencement (graduation) ceremony.

The keynote commencement speaker was Archbishop Borys Gudziak. He is the president of Ukrainian Catholic University, an author, and part of the Notre Dame Family for 20 years.

He spoke of the challenges that students will face in their future endeavors And elaborated on the atrocities happening in Ukraine.

But as is familiar with times of tribulation, when we see the most heinous acts imaginable, we also see the pureness of love, kindness, and heroism.

“Millions of Ukrainians will see you waving these flags today. They will be heartened by your prayer, your love, and your commitment to truth. Countless Ukrainians demonstrate the greatest love. For no one has greater love than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak.

Among 2022 Notre Dame graduates was Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, who returned to Notre Dame as a student after 28 years. He promised his mom when he left Notre Dame for the NFL draft in 1994 that he would one day return and become a college graduate.

He made good on his promise Sunday morning at the stadium where he has had some of his most significant moments. Bettis reminded his fellow graduates never to forget where they come from when making their mark on the world and creating their legacy, laughing that he might know a little bit on the subject.

Congrats, graduates, and good luck with your future endeavors!

