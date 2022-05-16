Advertisement

Mayor Roberson gives preview of the Elkhart State of the City address

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s looking like a busy summer is ahead for the City of Elkhart as the community sees its share of changes and challenges.

In his State of the City address, Mayor Rod Roberson is giving an update on how the last year has gone, and what’s ahead for the rest of 2022.

He joined 16 Morning News Now to give us a preview of his speech, which has an “investment” theme. You can watch the full interview by clicking the video above.

The Elkhart State of the City address is happening Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Hotel Elkhart.

