Indiana, Michigan recognizing EMS personnel as part of ‘EMS Week’

(WNDU) - Emergency medical service personnel in Indiana and Michigan are being celebrated this week as part of “EMS Week.”

Emergency medical service responders are trained and prepared to act quickly and professionally to help anyone in their time of need.

This year’s theme is “Rising to the Challenge.”

There are more than 52,000 EMS personnel in Indiana and Michigan.

Press Release from Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is celebrating Indiana EMS Week May 15-21 as proclaimed by Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

“Indiana’s Emergency Medical Services personnel are a dedicated group of people going into scenarios where people are having the worst day of their lives. Hoosier EMS responders are trained and prepared to act quickly and professionally to help anyone in their time of need,” says IDHS Executive Director Stephen Cox. “We cannot honor these first responders enough for all they do at a moment’s notice.”

Indiana EMS Week aligns with National EMS Week 2022. This year’s theme is Rising to the Challenge. This week, IDHS is sharing the stories of Hoosier EMS crews rising to the challenge. You can follow along and read the stories that affected EMS providers the most on the IDHS website or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Indiana has more than 800 EMS provider agencies and more than 24,000 emergency medical personnel. IDHS supports the EMS community by issuing certifications, trainings and offering guidance on the new patient-centered model of care, Mobile Integrated Health.

National EMS Week was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate EMS practitioners. This week brings together medical personnel and the local communities they serve to celebrate their day-to-day lifesaving services.

Press Release from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is honoring Michigan’s EMS Heroes for their lifesaving work on the front lines of the pandemic by proclaiming May 15-21 as EMS Recognition Week.

“Michigan’s EMS Heroes step up to serve our communities every day,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “During EMS Recognition Week, let’s thank our local heroes for always being there when we need it most and helping our neighbors, family, and friends. We must also recommit ourselves to having their backs through our actions, which is why I proposed awarding $50 million in hero pay to first responders throughout the state in my budget for next year. I will work with anyone to get these bonuses enacted and deliver for our first responders in both my words and actions.”

Michigan EMS providers deliver highly skilled pre-hospital care to residents in need during emergencies. Their work improves survival and recovery rates of people with sudden illnesses and injuries.

“Michigan EMS professionals play a critical role in keeping our residents safe and healthy,” said Jason MacDonald, president of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and vice president of administration at Medstar Ambulance. “We are extremely proud of the work we do, being there for those in-need of medical assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is tough but rewarding work and we greatly appreciate the recognition during EMS week.”

EMS fills critical health care gaps by providing important out-of-hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine. EMS agencies have played an essential role during the pandemic, reducing hospital stays by treating COVID-19 patients at home when possible.

Michigan is home to more than 28,700 EMS providers, 812 life support agencies and nearly 4,000 licensed life support vehicles, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/ems.

