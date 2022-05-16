Advertisement

Hacienda joins with Unity Gardens to feed Michiana

By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hacienda is teaming up with Unity Gardens to help make fresh produce more readily available for Michiana.

Food Deserts have become an increasing problem in Michiana, where fresh, non-frozen, or processed food is either unavailable or too expensive for low-income neighborhoods.

To help reverse this trend, Unity Gardens will be at the Portage Road Hacienda all day Monday. If you go and present a coupon found on their website, 20% of the purchase will help Unity Gardens fight food disparity in Michiana.

One more reason to visit is that you will have your chips served by a local celebrity, like this morning with our very own Tricia Sloma and Melissa Stephens.

“At Unity Gardens, everyone has access to fresh, healthy food. And so, with almost 40 unity gardens throughout St. Joe County, even one in Plymouth, we have that opportunity to seasonally introduce everyone to access to healthy food. So, we love the support of our local community and really growing wellness. And all that money will go into keeping our community connected to healthy food,” said President of Unity Gardens, Sara Stewart.

The Hacienda is located at 3903 Portage Ave, South Bend, IN 46628.

Around 40 gardens in the area affiliate with Unity Gardens, but their central location is at 3701 Prast Blvd, South Bend, IN 46628.

