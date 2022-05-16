First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Cooler Start to the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Clouds clearing through the early morning with lots of sunshine throughout the day. Only a few high clouds. It will be cooler and breezy. Winds will be gusting between 20 and 25 mph during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Temperatures around the lakeshore will be between 5-10 degrees cooler, likely in the 60s. High of 72 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: The winds settle down with temperatures falling as well. Turning cooler overnight with a few clouds from time to time. Low of 47 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cooler day with more sunshine on tap! Highs will be in the 60s across the board with a cooler breeze from the north and northwest. High of 67 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will move in during the early morning. Some showers linger through the morning commute and become more widely scattered throughout the rest of the day. No heavy rain is expected. Highs will remain in the 60s. High of 68 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. The warmth and humidity will build back into the region during the second half of the week. Friday will be hot and humid with the chance for stronger thunderstorms as a cold front crosses Michiana. We are watching Friday as a potential First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for stronger storms. We will continue to monitor the end of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 15th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 79

Thursday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.08″

