Elkhart observes National Police Week

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - National Police Week is underway, and it’s a time to honor the officers who have lost their lives and those who are currently serving.

The City of Elkhart is honoring five police officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“Simply, it’s a week for us to remember our fallen,” said Chief Kris Seymore. “Officers that have given their lives in the line of duty. It’s a way for departments, families, friends, community to show their support.”

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., there will be a Peace Officers Memorial Service at Kardzhali Park in Elkhart. The public is welcome to attend.

On Saturday, a Police 5K-9 Fun Run will take place starting at Elkhart High School. Participants are encouraged to bring their leashed dog.

The proceeds of the event will go to the Elkhart Police Department K-9 Unit.

