Advertisement

Elkhart observes National Police Week

National Police Week
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - National Police Week is underway, and it’s a time to honor the officers who have lost their lives and those who are currently serving.

The City of Elkhart is honoring five police officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“Simply, it’s a week for us to remember our fallen,” said Chief Kris Seymore. “Officers that have given their lives in the line of duty. It’s a way for departments, families, friends, community to show their support.”

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., there will be a Peace Officers Memorial Service at Kardzhali Park in Elkhart. The public is welcome to attend.

On Saturday, a Police 5K-9 Fun Run will take place starting at Elkhart High School. Participants are encouraged to bring their leashed dog.

The proceeds of the event will go to the Elkhart Police Department K-9 Unit.

To register for the 5K-9 Fun Run, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide
Brandon Smith & ShaeLeigh Zeiger were both murdered outside a South Bend bar on December 19th,...
Family honor South Bend couple murdered outside bar with memorial ride
Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
Drowning incident at Warren Dunes State Park
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Weaver, 41, of Milford.
Man killed in Kosciusko County crash
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Mayor Roberson gives preview of the Elkhart State of the City address
Mayor Roberson gives preview of the Elkhart State of the City address
Mayor Roberson gives preview of the Elkhart State of the City address
Elkhart State of the City preview
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Cooler Start to the Week