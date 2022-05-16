Elkhart honors a late local legend, NFL star Erich Barnes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart is remembering a late, local legend— Erich Barnes— at Agape Missionary Baptist Church.

Barnes was born on July 4, 1935 in Elkhart.

Those who knew him described him as a talented athlete, active community member, and a dedicated family man.

Barnes was a graduate of Elkhart East High School, before becoming a 3-year starter at Purdue.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 4th round of the 1958 NFL Draft, also playing for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns during his professional career.

Barnes was a 6-time Pro Bowler, finishing his 14-year NFL career with 45 interceptions, and seven touchdowns.

He was committed to the NFL alumni’s ‘Caring for Kids’ initiative, benefitting charities and families with children across the country.

“I watched him not only do the things that he did in the National Football League, but I agree with those who say that he should be in the Hall of Fame,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “This is the kind of athlete that Elkhart produced, and this is from the kind of family that Elkhart is extremely proud of. So, me as mayor, I couldn’t be mayor at a better time, a more bittersweet time than this.”

Barnes is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He passed away on April 29.

He was 86 years old.

