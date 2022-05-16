Advertisement

Elkhart Co. Police increase patrols for ‘Click It or Ticket’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Police will be increasing their patrols as part of the national ‘Click It or Ticket’ initiative ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Officers will be out in full service making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secure.

Their goal is to reduce the number of traffic injuries and fatalities from lack of seat belt use. Data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) shows that unbuckled motorists make up almost 40 percent of all passenger vehicle deaths in the state.

Since the “Click It or Ticket” initiative began more than 20 years ago, seat belt use has gone up 30 percent in Indiana to 93 percent, which is slightly higher than the national average of 90 percent.

“We cannot tolerate another deadly year like the one we just had on our roads,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Many of the people we lost would still be alive today had they made the decision to buckle up. Seat belts make a difference. They save lives.”

Throughout the campaign, officers will be watching for seat belt and car seat violations while conducting high-visibility patrols during the day and night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak.

Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16

