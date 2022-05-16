Elkhart Area Career Center gives students a leg up in the job market

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual job fair on Monday.

Students went table to table, attempting to figure out what they might want to do for a job or career.

About 1,000 students would be at the career center at different times today seeking information about possible work opportunities.

The Elkhart Area Career Center is celebrating its 50th year in helping young people hone their skills and find a job during or after high school.

Fairfield high school junior Gavin Roth has a passion for engines and wants to pursue a career in diesel service technology.

“It’s a field that is always going to be advancing and looking to hire more and more because there are not as many people willing to go into these fields. And there’s always going to be a demand for mechanics as there’s always going to be a demand for equipment. Being able to go get a two-year education in a certain trade field while you’re still in high school without having to go to a two-year college and trade school, I think that’s huge, to be able to get a two-year advance in that industry,” said Roth.

Over 90 local businesses visited the center today to talk to students about what their business does, discuss summer, full-time, or work-based learning opportunities, and possibly spark students’ interests in a field they hadn’t previously considered.

“It is important people should know that the career center focuses on technical education within a program, but another important piece that we do is career education for all students. So, no matter what program these students go into, there’s an expectation when they walk out the door that they’re going to have a portfolio. It’s going to have a cover letter and a résumé,” said Brandon Eakins, Director of the Elkhart Area Career Center.

Eakins wanted to thank the community for supporting the career center and that their unwavering support is what makes the Elkhart Area Career Center different than any other school.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.