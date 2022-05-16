Drowning incident at Warren Dunes State Park

BERRIEN CO., Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a drowning incident Sunday at Warren Dunes State Park involving four juveniles.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park in regards to a drowning.

Four juveniles from the South Bend area were found to be in distress in the water.

Bystanders were able to assist two juveniles to shore, while first responders recovered two other juveniles from the water.

All four were taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Numerous agencies were involved in this incident, including the Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the U.S. Coast Guard.

