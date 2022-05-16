Advertisement

Drowning incident at Warren Dunes State Park

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park in regards to a drowning.(MGN / Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN CO., Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a drowning incident Sunday at Warren Dunes State Park involving four juveniles.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park in regards to a drowning.

Four juveniles from the South Bend area were found to be in distress in the water.

Bystanders were able to assist two juveniles to shore, while first responders recovered two other juveniles from the water.

All four were taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Numerous agencies were involved in this incident, including the Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates regarding this story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Weaver, 41, of Milford.
Man killed in Kosciusko County crash
Brandon Smith & ShaeLeigh Zeiger were both murdered outside a South Bend bar on December 19th,...
Family honor South Bend couple murdered outside bar with memorial ride
An umpire holds up the count at Penn v. South Bend St. Joe on May 9th, 2022.
For the love of the game: umpire shortage hits Michiana
14-year-old killed in Niles following shooting at Arbor Trails
Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting

Latest News

Graduates wave Ukrainian flags in support of the war-torn country.
Notre Dame graduates called upon to be a driving force for good
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson gives remarks at the memorial ceremony of Erich Barnes.
Elkhart honors a late local legend, NFL star Erich Barnes
Erich Barnes was a 6-time pro bowl selection who took his Elkhart pride with him everywhere he...
Erich Barnes Memorial
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather