COVID-19 cases rising across Michiana

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again across the country, including right here in Michiana.

The 7-day average for Indiana is up almost 250 cases from the previous week, while the latest data from Michigan shows more than 2200 confirmed COVID cases on May 10, which is up by a little more than a thousand cases from the month before.

St. Joseph Health System says even though COVID hospitalizations are between five and eight, there’s a trend among those patients right now.

“In fact, they’re mostly not vaccinated,” says Dr. Jen Lankowicz, clinical officer at St. Joseph Health System. “And for some of the patients, they have had COVID before. And this is their second time around. That’s also unfortunate.”

St. Joseph Health System also says more patients at their urgent care and doctors’ offices are testing positive.

