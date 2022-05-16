Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Remi & Raelynn

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Remi and Raelynn.

They’re both about three months old. They’re fixed and ready to be adopted! To find out more about them, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Remi and Raelynn or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

