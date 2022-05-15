Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Senior PGA Championship

By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brandon Haney from the Senior PGA Championship stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate to talk about all the ways people can have fun at Harbor Shores starting May 25th.

It’s going to be a big weekend in Benton Harbor with the Senior PGA Championship returning for the first time since 2018.

Haney broke down all the ways you can enjoy yourself in addition to watching some great golf.

The Kitchenaid Fairway Club will feature some of the newest cooking technology and techniques through local and celebrity chefs.

They YMCA Kids Zone is the perfect way to get the youngsters involved.

They also have the ever popular Makers Trail 19th hole that offers beers, wines, and spirits that come straight from Southwest Michigan.

“You get up close and personal with these guys. You’ll be able to watch them do what they do best, but then all the things we do around the Championship. The cooking demonstrations, the community concert in downtown Benton Harbor Thursday night. There’s really so much to do throughout the week that anyone can come out here and enjoy something that’s going on,” said Senior PGA Championship Director Brandon Haney.

Golfing starts on May 25th with a practice round. Competitions begin Thursday, May 26th.

