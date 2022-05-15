Advertisement

South Bend Kidney Walk educates Hoosiers on kidney disease

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Kidney Foundation of Indiana came back to South Bend for the first time in three years due to Covid-19.

The 2022 South Bend Kidney Walk invited patients, transplant recipients, organ donors, family, friends, groups, and businesses, to come together in solidarity.

As well as walking or running the 5K, children’s activities, live music, and educational resources were available.

Joy Araujo, the development specialist with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana said that many Americans are at risk of kidney disease and are not even aware.

“It is so important. One in three Americans is at risk for kidney disease and don’t even know it, so it’s so important that people learn about the symptoms of kidney disease, that they know how to treat kidney disease by talking to their doctors. It’s just important that people know about kidney disease,” Araujo said.

For more information on upcoming events or to learn more about kidney disease, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed in Niles following shooting at Arbor Trails
Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting
On Thursday, a shooting occurred on Huey St. in South Bend.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in Huey Street shooting
Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide
Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff
Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

An umpire holds up the count at Penn v. South Bend St. Joe on May 9th, 2022.
For the love of the game: umpire shortage hits Michiana
359 high school baseball games and 82 softball games have been canceled this season in Indiana...
Umpire shortage
Churches and faith leaders as well as local organizations came together to pray for the...
Community comes together for Stop the Violence Peace March
The event featured “doggy yoga”, an off-leash dog play area, a police K-9 demonstration, and...
Pup-friendly activities featured at Oxbow Festival for Dogs