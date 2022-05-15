South Bend Kidney Walk educates Hoosiers on kidney disease

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Kidney Foundation of Indiana came back to South Bend for the first time in three years due to Covid-19.

The 2022 South Bend Kidney Walk invited patients, transplant recipients, organ donors, family, friends, groups, and businesses, to come together in solidarity.

As well as walking or running the 5K, children’s activities, live music, and educational resources were available.

Joy Araujo, the development specialist with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana said that many Americans are at risk of kidney disease and are not even aware.

“It is so important. One in three Americans is at risk for kidney disease and don’t even know it, so it’s so important that people learn about the symptoms of kidney disease, that they know how to treat kidney disease by talking to their doctors. It’s just important that people know about kidney disease,” Araujo said.

