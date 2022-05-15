Advertisement

Community comes together for Stop the Violence Peace March

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Violence in South Bend has continued to rise, and church and community members have had enough.

Churches and faith leaders as well as local organizations came together to pray for the community and spread their message to stop the violence.

The Peace March honored victims of gun violence, with signs made for each victim of gun violence in South Bend since 2021, and with over 28 names, community leaders said that enough is enough.

“We know that social services can not do this alone, by themselves, community members can not fight this battle alone, nor can the police. We’re saying, you know what, as faith leaders, community organizations, that are coming, we’re saying we want to do our part to help fight this public crisis,” said Claval Hunter, the event organizer and Pastor at Berean SDA Church in South Bend.

Leaders told 16 News Now that if even one person put down their gun and decided not to choose violence because of the walk, it was a success.

