Clay Softball hosts 6th annual Strike Out Cancer tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was the 6th annual edition of the Clay Colonials’ “Strike Out Cancer” event, a fundraiser near and dear to their head coach Katie Rodriguez.

Her son Gabe is a leukemia survivor, and was the initial inspiration behind the fundraiser. Saturday, he and two other childhood cancer survivors threw out ceremonial first pitches in this year’s tourney.

“We started doing this six years ago to help my family when my son was diagnosed,” says Rodriguez. “But this community, and all these teams, and all my family and friends have made this possible for us to be able to give back every year to help families that really need it.”

Eight schools -- Clay, Mishawaka Marian, Concord, New Prairie, Andrean, North Central, Edwardsburg and Buchanan -- competed in this year’s tournament, converging on Byers Softball Complex for what turned out to be (aside from a brief rain-shower) a great day for softball.

This year’s fundraiser also included a toy drive for the kids of Memorial Hospital and Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Rodriguez says that toy donations have slowed over the last couple of years due to heightened safety precautions amid the pandemic.

This year’s event raised more than $3,000 and filled multiple vehicles with toy donations.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the tournament but would still like to donate, you can reach out to Coach Rodriquez by email at kknight25@hotmail.com

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.