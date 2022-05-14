Advertisement

Pup-friendly activities featured at Oxbow Festival for Dogs

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a day dog owners have “barked off” their calendars for awhile: the Oxbow Festival for Dogs at Oxbow County Park.

On Saturday, dogs and their owners turned out for plenty of pup-friendly activities, including “doggy yoga”, an off-leash dog play area, a police K-9 demonstration, and more!

Owners could show off their companion’s skills in a dog trick competition. The event also served to help find forever homes for dogs.

“One, if you don’t have a dog, it’s a great time to, like, meet other dogs, find out what kind of dog you like. And we have some rescues here so you can find out what dogs are available,” said an event organizer.

The event concluded with a parade.

