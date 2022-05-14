Advertisement

One dead, child injured in crash in Jefferson Township

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and a 5-year-old is injured after a rollover crash in Jefferson Township, west of Milford.

Crews were sent to C.R. 1350 N. Friday afternoon for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Marie Anglemyer of Nappanee.

The 5-year-old is in stable condition with injuries to their head and arm. They had to be airlifted from the scene.

An initial investigation reveals Anglemyer was driving her vehicle when they crossed over into a lane heading the opposite direction before striking a utility pole and fencing. As a result the car rolled over several times.

The crash remains under investigation and the name of the child has not been released.

