Memorial service held in South Bend for fallen officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodges 36 and 155 hosted an annual memorial service Friday night for 16 officers who died in the line of duty.

People gathered outside the South Bend Police Department. There was prayer, a moment of silence and speakers.

Chaplain James Burns said it is important that we keep honoring their legacy.

“We must never forget the dedication and great sacrifice our law enforcement officers make in the community...The officers who are noted on our monument, they have their hearts. They are honored for what they believed in. We are here to show them that we still believe in them,” Burns.

“I’d like to offer my sincere gratitude to all of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice throughout this country and here in St. Joseph County...These true heroes acted honorably and selflessly to protect the communities that they serve,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

“Still holding firm to our beliefs and oath for others. Painful for us on the inside. Professional and usually stoic on the outside. Still standing for and by our community. Losing our lives if we must and have for complete strangers, fellow officer and everyone else in between,” said Scott Ruszkowski, Chief of the South Bend Police Department.

Scott Severns died in the line of duty in 2006.

His mom comes to the memorial service every year.

“He was a third-generation police officer. His father was a police officer. His grandfather was a police officer. He would help anybody who needed help,” said Kathy Karczewski.

“It’s one thing to hold the same badge as they have worn. Tt’s another to walk the same streets that they may have,” said Burns.

