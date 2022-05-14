Man killed in Kosciusko County crash

TURKEY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A Milford man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle collision, just west of Syracuse this afternoon.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team, Jeremy Weaver, 41, was headed west in his car on C.R. 1300 North.

For an unknown reason, Weaver’s car crossed the center line, left the road, and hit a fence, fatally injuring Weaver.

This crash remains under investigation.

