Man killed in Kosciusko County crash

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Weaver, 41, of Milford.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TURKEY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A Milford man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle collision, just west of Syracuse this afternoon.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team, Jeremy Weaver, 41, was headed west in his car on C.R. 1300 North.

For an unknown reason, Weaver’s car crossed the center line, left the road, and hit a fence, fatally injuring Weaver.

This crash remains under investigation.

