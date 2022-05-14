Gov. Whitmer issues statement on baby formula shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke out about the national shortage of baby formula.

This comes as the FDA investigates an Abbott nutrition plant right here in Michiana.

“I spoke with Abbott leadership and offered support to help get production back on track. I will do everything I can as governor to boost baby formula production, getting it from factories to store shelves and into people’s homes,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “I know how anxious parents must feel right now. We’re tackling the shortage head-on in Michigan and working with our federal and private sector partners to fix supply logistics and ensure every baby has what they need.”

The FDA said it will not object to Abbott Nutrition releasing products for babies in urgent, life-sustaining circumstances.

