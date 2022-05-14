Advertisement

Girls on the Run Michiana events begin

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana (GOTR) hosted the first of two 5K events in Elkhart.

On Saturday, the events held at Trinity United Methodist Church united different GOTR sites with the goal to spread joy, confidence, and female empowerment!

The run was open to the public, with proceeds benefitting Girls on the Run Michiana.

The physical, activity-based positive youth development program uses running games and discussions to teach life skills to girls from 3rd to 8th grade.

The next GOTR event is happening next Saturday, May 21st at Potawatomi Park in South Bend.

