Elkhart Public Library’s ‘Curbside Concert’ series returns

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, curbside concerts returned to the Elkhart Public Library.

Friday kicked off the return of the rooftop concert series at Elkhart’s downtown library at 300 S. 2nd St.

Admission is free, with concerts continuing every Friday until June 17th.

Food and drinks are available as well. The series started during the pandemic as a way for the library to stay engaged with the community before becoming an annual event.

“It’s a great night just to get outside, we waited for nice sunny days and nice temperatures. It’s a really great environment, really family friendly, great music on our roof for the next 6 weeks,” said Trevor Wendzonka, the chief marketing officer for the Elkhart Public Library. “We hope the community will come enjoy it with us.”

In case of inclement weather, the shows are still on, they are simply held inside the library.

Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the curbside pickup window.

The lineup of concerts is listed below:

May 13 – Zach DuBois

May 20 – Darryl Buchanan and the Soul Motown Allstars

May 27 – Anna p.s.

June 3 – Tumbleweed Jumpers

June 10 – High Gravity

June 17 – LowDown Brass Band (10 p.m. start)

