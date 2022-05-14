Advertisement

COVID-19 cases creep back up in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID-19 cases are, once again, on the rise in St. Joe County.

On Friday, the St. Joseph County Health Department released metrics that indicate the county is in the “red” category. This indicates that both transmission and the risk to contract COVID is currently high.

St. Joseph Co. COVID metrics hit red.(WNDU)

Over the last seven days more than 133 people per 100,000 have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of now, more than 56 percent of the county’s population are fully-vaccinated against COVID. Across the state, just under 54 percent are fully vaccinated.

