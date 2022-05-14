Police investigating homicide; SWAT situation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning homicide is being investigated in South Bend.

Shortly after midnight, South Bend Police were called to the area of Jefferson & Wellington near La Salle Park Homes on reports of a shooting.

That scene has since evolved into a homicide investigation.

Officers then received reports there may be another shooting victim in the 1100 block of Cedar. Around 4 a.m., the SWAT team responded to that location.

At this time, police are unable to confirm whether the two scenes are connected.

