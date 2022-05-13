Whirlpool Impact Day completes renovations at Union Park

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - Whirlpool Corporation partnered with the city of Benton Harbor to finish renovations at Union Park.

Renovations included updated baseball fields and basketball courts, new playground equipment and fencing, new dugouts, and more.

The project had been started a year and a half ago but was halted due to the pandemic and with it completed, volunteers said it felt good to make a positive impact on the community.

“We had a waiting list of volunteers, which isn’t something you see every day, you know. It means a lot to everyone to be able to come in and offer a hand or offer a little time, it doesn’t always have to be a financial commitment. You can offer your time and your energy a little bit and make a big difference,” said Kyle Vanderberg, Whirlpool’s Senior Sales Manager and an organizer of the project.

The project was only one of the many projects that are a part of Whirlpool’s multi-year Racial Equality Pledge.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.