South Bend’s Art Dabbler Designs celebrates first birthday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is celebrating it’s one-year anniversary!

Art Dabbler Designs in Downtown South Bend has spent the past year bringing art to the community.

To celebrate, they held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller was on-hand to help celebrate along with owner Jen Sweazy. Jen is a former art teacher, and says she loves sharing art with children.

“Just really want to foster a safe space for kids to be themselves artistically. And create, and feel good about themselves as they leave here,” Sweazy said. “Ultimately I hope when people leave here they feel self-confident and had a relaxing time in a space that made them feel validated, seen, and at peace.”

Art Dabbler Designs is located behind Jack’s Donuts at 623 E. Lasalle Ave. in South Bend.

