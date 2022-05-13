SBCSC hosts annual ‘Battle of the Books’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation hosted the 18th annual ‘Battle of the Books’ at Clay International Academy on Friday.

The challenge encourages middle school students to read 20 titles during the school year, focusing on books with diverse characters and authors.

During the competition, students gathered to answer 100 trivia questions about the books over five rounds. This year’s events will be held in person, with 20 teams competing, along with a team comprised of the School Board of Trustees, and Superintendent Dr. Cummings.

The teams are coached by librarians and other faculty from their home schools.

Three teams are named as winners, and are awarded gold, silver, or bronze medals.

The winning team will also receive a banner and plaque for their school, books, and commemorative t-shirts.

“I never forget my reading because, literally my entire summer is most spent sitting on the couch in front of a book,” said Lucy Brueseke, a participating student. “And I love to read because on a hot summer day you can just disappear into another world inside a book and that’s another reason why you guys should be reading over the summer and it’s always just a good learning experience and opportunity to learn new things as well.”

