Riley High School honors seniors on ‘Signing Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School recognized and honored its seniors on Friday as part of its fifth annual “Signing Day.”

It wasn’t just for athletes—it was for every student, regardless of their post-graduation plans.

As of right now, students have received more than $1.2 million in scholarships and they have an average GPA of 3.0.

“I am very proud of this class,” says Shawn Henderson, principal of Riley High School. “The class of 2022 is amazing. They know how to persevere, and they are strong, and they are family. There is a community and there is a relationship that is built. It’s a very special group.”

Riley seniors will graduate on June 10.

