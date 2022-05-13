Advertisement

Riley High School honors seniors on ‘Signing Day’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School recognized and honored its seniors on Friday as part of its fifth annual “Signing Day.”

It wasn’t just for athletes—it was for every student, regardless of their post-graduation plans.

As of right now, students have received more than $1.2 million in scholarships and they have an average GPA of 3.0.

“I am very proud of this class,” says Shawn Henderson, principal of Riley High School. “The class of 2022 is amazing. They know how to persevere, and they are strong, and they are family. There is a community and there is a relationship that is built. It’s a very special group.”

Riley seniors will graduate on June 10.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff
On Thursday, a shooting occurred on Huey St. in South Bend.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in Huey Street shooting
14-year-old killed in Niles following shooting at Arbor Trails
Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
UPDATE: Missing Michigan City 3-year-old girl dies after being pulled out of lake
For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled

Latest News

If you aren’t familiar, the Bernadette Scholars is a program for students that focuses on...
Bernadette Scholars play kickball game at Marian High School
The county is trying to adjust to a new state law that requires two separate locks on the door...
St. Joe County Election Board discuss ballot box security
ALERT: Boil water advisory
Niles N. 5th St. homicide