Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo welcomes two-toed sloth baby

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming a baby sloth!

The two-toed sloth was born on Monday, May 9, to mother Lily and father Lola. The baby has been checked by the zoo’s vet, but it’s still unknown whether it’s a boy or girl yet.

The baby lives with its parents in the learning center and spends most of its time sleeping, but you can go see them now!

You may even be able to see it being held by its mother.

Press Release from the Potawatomi Zoo:

The Potawatomi Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a Linne’s two-toed sloth baby on May 9, 2022, to mother Lily and father Lola.

The baby has been checked by the Zoo’s veterinarian, Audrey Siegrist DVM. It weighs .64 kg and seems healthy. The sex of the baby is not yet known.

“We’re so thrilled about this baby, the first sloth birth at the Zoo in recent history,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “It’s a significant birth for the sustainability of this species, and we look forward to all our visitors having the opportunity to watch this baby grow up.”

The baby lives with its parents in the Learning Center and is visible to the public. The baby spends most of its time sleeping right now, but visitors may be able to see it being held by its mother.

The Zoo has two female Linne’s two-toed sloths, Lily and her daughter, Tofu. Lily and Tofu moved to the Zoo in March 2021. Lola, the father of the newborn, has lived at the Zoo since August 2017, and has no other offspring.

Veterinary staff were able to confirm Lily’s pregnancy with an ultrasound and track the baby’s development during gestation.

Linne’s two-toed sloths, also known as southern two-toed sloths or Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, are native to South America, around the Amazon River basin. They get their name from the two long toes on their front feet that help them navigate trees and vines in the rainforest. In the wild, sloths are nocturnal and arboreal. They’re considered least concern for extinction, although their native habitat is threatened by deforestation and human incursion.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff
On Thursday, a shooting occurred on Huey St. in South Bend.
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in Huey Street shooting
14-year-old killed in Niles following shooting at Arbor Trails
Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
UPDATE: Missing Michigan City 3-year-old girl dies after being pulled out of lake
For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled

Latest News

South Bend prepares for Notre Dame graduation.
Notre Dame graduation weekend
If you aren’t familiar, the Bernadette Scholars is a program for students that focuses on...
Bernadette Scholars play kickball game at Marian High School
It wasn’t just for athletes—it was for every student.
Riley High School honors seniors on ‘Signing Day’
The county is trying to adjust to a new state law that requires two separate locks on the door...
St. Joe County Election Board voice concerns over ballot box security