Advertisement

One victim dead in homicide investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One victim is dead following a homicide investigation in South Bend.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Huey St. just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is on-scene.

There’s no word yet on potential suspects.

16 News Now will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled
Desmond Robinson
Inmate back in custody after escape from LaPorte County Jail
Nearly 700 Miller's Merry Manor employees could be let go
Miller’s Health Services ends operating lease that could lay off nearly 700 employees
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Oliver Bwalya has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old from South Bend.
Elkhart man charged with murder of 19-year-old

Latest News

Elkhart Community Schools hosts anti-bullying assembly
Elkhart Community Schools hosts anti-bullying assembly
POLICE: Homicide investigation underway in South Bend
Elkhart Community Schools holds anti-bullying workshop.
Elkhart anti-bullying workshop held
Local religious leaders bless South Bend's only abortion clinic.
Religious leaders bless abortion clinic