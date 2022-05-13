One victim dead in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One victim is dead following a homicide investigation in South Bend.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Huey St. just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is on-scene.

There’s no word yet on potential suspects.

