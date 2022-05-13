One victim dead in homicide investigation
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One victim is dead following a homicide investigation in South Bend.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Huey St. just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening.
The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is on-scene.
There’s no word yet on potential suspects.
16 News Now will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
