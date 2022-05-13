One dead in fatal Elkhart Co. collision

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Elkhart County on Thursday.

Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Nissan, Ryan Willming, 21, was stopped in heavy traffic.

According to the report, Joiner was following too closely and crashed into the rear of the Nissan. To save his life, officials on scene performed a leg amputation on Joiner. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.