One dead in fatal Elkhart Co. collision

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Elkhart County on Thursday.

Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Nissan, Ryan Willming, 21, was stopped in heavy traffic.

According to the report, Joiner was following too closely and crashed into the rear of the Nissan. To save his life, officials on scene performed a leg amputation on Joiner. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

